▶️ Bend Elks may soon be on fake turf at Vince Genna Stadium

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Elks may be switching from natural grass to the fake stuff at Vince Genna Stadium in the near future — at least in the infield.

The Elks have offered to pay to install artificial turf in the infield, if Bend Park and Recreation would allow it.

BPRD owns the stadium, but leases it to the Elks.

The Elks organization wanted a guarantee their lease could be extended to 2038.

The BPRD board voted unanimously to extend the leas and allow the Elks to install turf in the future.

RELATED: Fans, players enjoy opening day of the Bend Elks baseball season

RELATED: Bend Elks announce 2022 player roster, host families still needed