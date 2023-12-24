▶️ Bend Elks members and volunteers make special deliveries on Christmas Eve

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Elks members and volunteers spent their Christmas Eve making the holidays brighter for some local families in need.

Around 200 families in Bend were nominated through schools, outreach organizations or word of mouth.

A team volunteers have been preparing all week, assembling food boxes and wish lists of items to be delivered right on time for the holiday.

“This is actually my favorite event of the year we do at the Elks, it does give a good feeling to help out, we have a lot of families that are very appreciative of the assistance we are giving them and it really feels good to give back to the community,” said Bend Elks Member Adam Holman.

Food and toy baskets were loaded up and delivered by Bend Elks members, community volunteers and the ROTC.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Central Oregon Boy Scouts collecting Christmas trees for recycling

RELATED: What you can and can’t recycle after Christmas

“There’s people out there that need help and need a little something special and that’s what were all about is trying to make sure these families get the food they need and the toys for the kids, that’s very important that the kids enjoy Christmas, we want them to have good memories and we’ve been doing this for a lot of years,” said Michael Bach a Bend Elks Member and volunteer.

Bend Elks Lodge prepares for the holiday drive throughout the year and has been serving the Bend community for over 100 years.