Bend Elks cancel 2020 baseball season

The Bend Elks have officially canceled their 2020 baseball season, according to a statement made on the team’s website Friday.

The Elks’ statement referenced Gov. Kate Brown’s ban on all live sporting events through September as a reason for their cancellation.

“While extremely disappointed the season has been cancelled, we are looking forward with excitement and optimism to the return of the Bend Elks at the Vince Genna Stadium in summer 2021,” the statement said.

The club’s website said the Bend Elks still plan to host their summer camps through Bend Parks and Recreation while adhereing to social distancing guidelines. Current sponsors and season ticket holders will be contacted with options for purchases from this year, the website said.

The West Coast League announced Friday they have postponed their scheduled June 5 opening and are hoping for an early July return of baseball to member cities.

The Bellingham Bells, Corvallis Knights, Kelowna Falcons and Victoria HarbourCats — all in the West Coast League — have also announced cancelled seasons.

A press release from the West Coast League said other teams in the league would continue to pursue all options for playing this season.

“While the existing constraints make it clear that 2020 will not look like a traditional West Coast League season, all of our teams — whether playing this season or not — remain committed to bringing baseball to our loyal fans, both this summer and in 2021,” the press release said.