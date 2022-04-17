Bend Elks announce 2022 player roster, host families still needed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s collegiate summer baseball team just revealed which new talents will take the field this season.

The Bend Elks released their 2022 roster of 31 players on Saturday.

The team will welcome students from NCAA, NAIA and Community/Junior College schools in Portland, Nevada, Washington, Utah, Iowa, Oklahoma, and more.

“Top players in this roster look to lead us to another great season,” said a statement on the Elks website. “After the 2021 season ended in a race for playoffs where we ended one win shy, the Bend Elks believe that we can successfully make the push to be in the West Coast League playoffs to end the 2022 season!”

The team is still looking for families to host the players, who would be able to avail of special benefits like preferred season tickets, barbecue dinners after Sunday home games, and more.

If you or someone you know may be interested in signing up to be a host family, call (541) 312-9259 or visit https://www.bendelks.com/host-families to learn more.

The Elks will play their first game on Friday, June 3 at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend against the Wenatchee AppleSox.