Bend Elks baseball 2023 tickets now on sale

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tickets are now on sale for the Bend Elks 2023 season.

The Elks open the season June 2-4 against the Wenatchee Apple Sox.

Tickets range from $12 – $22 for individual games.

You can also get a package of 15 general admission tickets for $100. That means a ticket that has up to 15 scans on it.

Then there is the $180 general admission season pass with 31 scans — one for each home game.

Here is the full home schedule: