Bend Elks baseball 2023 tickets now on sale

Bend Elks at Vince Genna Stadium
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Monday, May 1st 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Bend Elks 2023 season.

The Elks open the season June 2-4 against the Wenatchee Apple Sox.

Tickets range from $12 – $22 for individual games.

You can also get a package of 15 general admission tickets for $100. That means a ticket that has up to 15 scans on it.

Then there is the $180 general admission season pass with 31 scans — one for each home game.

Here is the full home schedule:

  • vs. Wenatchee Apple Sox: June 2-4
  • vs. Port Angeles Lefties: June 5-7
  • vs. Northwest Star Academy: June 13-14
  • vs. Baum Bat Northwest: June 17-18
  • vs. Ridgefield Raptors: June 23-25
  • vs. Walla Walla Sweets: June 30-July 2
  • vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: July 4-6
  • vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: July 11-13
  • vs. Portland Pickles: July 21-23
  • vs. Corvallis Knights: July 28-30
  • vs. Springfield Drifters: Aug. 1-3
