Bend Elks baseball 2023 tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Bend Elks 2023 season.
The Elks open the season June 2-4 against the Wenatchee Apple Sox.
Tickets range from $12 – $22 for individual games.
You can also get a package of 15 general admission tickets for $100. That means a ticket that has up to 15 scans on it.
Then there is the $180 general admission season pass with 31 scans — one for each home game.
Here is the full home schedule:
- vs. Wenatchee Apple Sox: June 2-4
- vs. Port Angeles Lefties: June 5-7
- vs. Northwest Star Academy: June 13-14
- vs. Baum Bat Northwest: June 17-18
- vs. Ridgefield Raptors: June 23-25
- vs. Walla Walla Sweets: June 30-July 2
- vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: July 4-6
- vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: July 11-13
- vs. Portland Pickles: July 21-23
- vs. Corvallis Knights: July 28-30
- vs. Springfield Drifters: Aug. 1-3