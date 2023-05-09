2 Bend elementary schools tagged with racist, homophobic, antisemitic graffiti

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Someone tagged two Bend elementary schools over the weekend with graffiti with that included racist, antisemitic and homophobic epithets as well as sexual content.

Bear Creek Elementary and Ensworth Elementary were both hit. A letter was sent to Bear Creek parents.

“We are saddened to inform you that our school was vandalized over the weekend with substantial graffiti of a racist, antisemitic, homophobic and sexual nature,” Bear Creek Principal Lisa Birk wrote in the letter. “The graffiti, done with heavy black marker, was found on our front entry sign leading into our parking lot, on various signs in the front and on the side of the school, on a large playground wall, and on a play structure.

Photos provided to Central Oregon Daily News show the graffiti included use of slurs against Black and gay people. There were also swastikas, a reference to Adolf Hitler and a drawing of male genitalia.

The graffiti was spotted Monday morning as students were arriving and some were already on the playground, Birk wrote.

“Once we became aware, we immediately directed all students inside, and our custodian began cleaning and removing the graffiti. A couple of additional spots were discovered during morning recess and were promptly cleaned up,” Birk wrote.

She warns that some students saw the graffiti before it was reported, so it may come up in conversations at home.

Birk adds that it’s not clear if both schools were tagged by the same person or people.

Bend Police say they are investigating. It is considered second-degree criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor.

Birk said a bias incident report has been made with the Bend-La Pine School District. A request has been made for and have requested increased School Resource Officer patrols of our campus.