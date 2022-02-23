Bend educator earns national Presidential Award for Math and Science

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-La Pine Schools’ educator Amber Linn is one of the top math teachers in the nation.

Linn was recently announced as a recipient of a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest recognition that teachers receive for outstanding teaching in the areas of science, technology, engineering, math or computer science.

Linn served as an elementary school teacher in Bend-La Pine Schools for 13 years (most recently at North Star Elementary School) and is currently an instructional coach, working with elementary teachers around the district to improve mathematics instruction.

To be considered for the award, Linn drafted a comprehensive write-up explaining her approach for outstanding teaching.

She also put together a lesson explaining the relationship between fractions and decimals and was filmed throughout the one-hour lesson Bend-La Pine Schools math coach Kerry Morton.

Linn was successfully able to showcase use of effective instructional methods and strategies to support student learning and a commitment to reflective practice and life-long learning.

According to a White House press release, 117 teachers from across the country were recognized, with Linn being the only honoree from Oregon.

“I am honored to be recognized for something that I love: inspiring others to discover the joy of math,” said Linn. “As a math teacher I work to create problem-solvers. We do not know the problems of the future; all we can be sure of is that there will be problems in the future. My goal is to help student become adults who can use creative means to solve difficult problems. I feel that the best way we can accomplish this is through the practice of mathematics.”

Awardees join a national cohort of award-winning teachers, providing opportunities to impact teaching on a national scale.

Linn will also participate in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Linn is one of five teachers from Bend-La Pine Schools to receive this distinction since 2005.

Other former recipients include: Karen Stiner (2005), Melinda Knapp (2010), Kerry Morton (2012), and Monet Biancucci (2018).

Learn more about the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science at www.paemst.org