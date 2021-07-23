Bend Education Association donates $9K to community youth, family programs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Education Association (BEA) and its members has donated $9,000 to local organizations that positively impact youth and families in need in Bend and La Pine.

Typically, BEA is able to offer scholarships to student groups and clubs that are competing locally and nationally, send members to educator gatherings, bring members together for celebratory events, and much more.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these events were placed on pause over the past two years.

As the Association reviewed its budget it became very clear that it had an exciting opportunity to monetarily support our community as it begins to rebuild and recover from the pandemic.

BEA donated $5,000 to Family Access Network (FAN) and $1,000 each to Cascade Youth and Family Center (The LOFT), Latino Community Association, KIDS Center, and Friends of the Children.

“Together we will rise from this pandemic stronger. Bend educators are grateful for this extraordinary opportunity to support our community and continue to help youth and families persevere. We stand with you. We see you. We support you,” said BEA President Sarah Barclay.

Bend Education Association is the union for educators, specialists, and all licensed staff of Bend-La Pine School District working to unite the public education profession and advocate for professionals to ensure quality public education for all students of Oregon.

Bend Education Association is a local affiliate of the Oregon Education Association.