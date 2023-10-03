▶️ Bend Education Association holds rally for improved contract

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Education Association (BEA) held a rally Monday night for educators trying to bargain for a new contract.

The rally, in front of the Bend-La Pine School District office, was expected to bring dozens.

The school district met Monday with the BEA, the organization representing the educators, to work on a new agreement.

According to the BEA, educators have been working without a contract since the summer without progress.

They’re calling for improvement in class sizes, workflows, safety, and a fair cost of living adjustment.

The district says it has offered a proposal and is waiting for the association’s response.

