Bend completes program to help lower-income residents buy e-bikes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend has completed a grant program to get e-bikes to those in need.

Back in January, the city received $150,000 to give vouchers for e-bikes. They handed out 75 rebates, each worth $2,000.

Recipients were required to complete an online safety course, had to be residents of Bend and living at or below 80% of the area median income.

The program hopes to give away more e-bikes in the future.

“The most important addition for future programs like this are thinking about the safety concerns of the community,” Commute Options Executive Director Brian Potwin said. “How to increase the education around not only etiquette for people driving motor vehicles, but also people riding bicycles. ”