Bend holding e-bike safety roundtable Tuesday; Public invited to comment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A roundtable discussion to focus on e-bike safety and enforcement in Bend is planned for next Tuesday. The city says it’s a chance “to identify opportunities to increase community awareness around rules and safety about e-bikes, determine what gaps there are in enforcement mechanisms and identify creative fixes to ensure our community is riding and driving safely.”

Elected leaders and representatives from the Bend Police Department, Bend-La Pine School District, Bend Park and Recreation District and Bend Bikes Board will take part.

While e-bikes are growing in popularity, there are also growing concerns about their safety — including speed, age of riders and riding on the sidewalk.

The event is Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. at the Larkspur Community Center Multi-Purpose Room. Members of the public are invited to view a livestream of the meeting, which can be found at bendoregon.gov/councilagenda.

People who want to share their ideas on e-bike safety are asked to submit written comment to the Bend City Council at council@bendoregon.gov by Monday at noon. The public can also write Representative Levy at rep.emersonlevy@oregonlegislature.gov. Comments received will be provided to the roundtable participants.

