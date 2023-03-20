Bend low-income e-bike rebate lottery applications open

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend opened applications Monday to provide a $2,000 instant rebate for up to 75 qualifying, low-income households toward the purchase of an e-bike. The money was made available through a $150,000 mobility grant from Pacific Power last fall.

Applications can be found at this link or at www.commuteoptions.org/ebikes.

To qualify, applicants must make 80% of the area median income or less. That’s $50,350/year for a single-person household, $57,550/year for a two-person household or $71,900/year for a four-person household. They must also be Pacific Power customers.

The rebates will be awarded through a lottery process. The lotteries will happen April 17, May 1 and May 15.

Applications will be open through May 12. It’s suggested that people apply early because if they are not selected through the first or second drawing, the city says those applications will be moved forward to the next drawing.

If a person wins the lottery, they will be able to visit a participating retailer and the $2,000 will automatically be taken off the purchase price at the point of sale. The rebate can also be used towards bike safety equipment.

“Climate action has to be equitable,” said City Councilor Anthony Broadman in a statement. “Our e-bike rebate program is an excellent step toward making sure everyone has access to the sustainable, safe transportation option of their choice as our City grows.”