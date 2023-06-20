▶️ E-bike laws become topic of discussion after deadly Bend crash

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A 15-year-old riding an e-bike was killed in a collision with a minivan in northeast Bend Saturday. It’s serving as a tragic reminder about the rules of the road when it comes to these popular vehicles and a topic of conversation on social media.

E-bikes come with their own set of laws. Central Oregon Daily News spoke to a few people in Bend Monday and asked if they knew all the laws of riding e-bikes. Most didn’t.

“Just keep it below 15 miles per hour I believe and keep it off the sidewalks,” one local said.

“The only thing I know is you have to be 16 and you have to put a helmet on. Other than that, that’s about it,” another local said.

Bend Electric Bikes founder Sterling McCord says he hopes his patrons follow Oregon state law once they leave his shop with a bike.

“Oregon state law states you have to be 16 years or older to operate an e-bike. E-bikes are not allowed to be operated on sidewalks,” McCord said.

Helmets are always recommended and any riders under 16 must wear a helmet.

According to police, the boy operating the e-bike in Saturday’s crash was traveling westbound — opposite the flow of traffic — on the eastbound sidewalk of Highway 20 at Dean Swift Road. That’s where the crash occurred. Police say e-bikes are not allowed on the sidewalk.

The 15-year-old was also not wearing a helmet.

The rider had a passenger on board. State law says you can only have passengers on board if the bike is designed and equipped for them. Police did not specify if that was the case with this bike.

The passenger was not injured.

As of Saturday night, the driver of the minivan had not been charged or cited.

The tragic accident came just days after Bend Police and City of Bend had conducted a social media blitz to remind people of the e-bike rules. Bend Police are asking that parents ensure their child understands the rules for the road before putting them on a bike.