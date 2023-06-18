Bend PD: 15-year-old dies afte e-bike – minivan collision

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is a Bend Police Department press release with updates by Central Oregon Daily News about a fatal e-bike – minivan collision:

At approximately 4:31 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, Bend Police responded to a report of an injury crash at NE Highway 20 and Dean Swift Road in northeast Bend.

Upon arrival, Bend Police determined that a 15-year-old was operating an e-bike with a passenger on the back, traveling westbound on the sidewalk on the eastbound side of Highway 20.

A blue Dodge Caravan was turning right from Dean Swift Road onto eastbound Highway 20. While the e-bike was in the intersection of NE Highway 20 and Dean Swift Road, the Caravan struck the e-bike.

The driver of the Caravan was cooperative and remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but at this time the driver has not been charged or cited.

Bend Fire medics transported the 15-year-old from the scene with life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries.

The 15-year-old was not wearing a helmet.

Due to the severity of the incident, Bend Police’s crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The eastbound lanes of NE Highway 20 were closed from 15th Street for about a half hour. One eastbound lane of NE Highway 20 remains blocked as officers complete a full investigation of the incident.

Bend Police thank Bend Fire and ODOT for assisting with the incident.