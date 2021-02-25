Bend duo arrested for organized retail thefts; $6K in stolen goods recovered

Two Bend men have been arrested and $6,000 worth of stolen goods recovered following a string of thefts from a handful of local stores, according to police.

Nicholas Dawson, 24, and Francisco Larrea, 50, were charged with first-degree aggravated theft, organized retail theft, first-degree theft and criminal conspiracy.

In January police responded to a reported theft at Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Bend.

Lt. Juli McConkey said the employee was able to give the officer video surveillance of the two suspects and surveillance of the red Ford Expedition they were driving.

On Feb. 15th, the officer who took the initial report spotted the SUV and conducted a traffic stop and identified Dawson as one of the suspects.

McConkey said the SUV was filled with recently stolen merchandise from various retailers across town, including Bi-Mart, Fred Meyer and Walmart.

The officer learned of a storage unit Dawson rented and served a search warrant there, where he found more stolen items.

Dawson was arrested and taken to St. Charles in Bend. He was jailed on Feb. 18th.

Through the investigation, Larrea was identified as the other suspect.

He was contacted and had multiple stolen items in his apartment, McConkey said.

Officers served a search warrant and found more stolen items.

Larrea was arrested and lodged at the Deschutes County Jail.

Bend Police were able to identify and return over $6,300 worth of stolen property to local retailers.

McConkey said the duo was stealing the property – clothing, fishing reels, backpacks, tools – and selling the stuff online.

Bend Police encourage our community members to be cautious when buying items on line. If you see something that appears to be stolen, it probably is.

Call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911 to report any possible criminal behavior. Always call 911 for emergencies.