Bend woman accused of DUII, stealing car that was left running

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say they arrested a woman Tuesday night who was under the influence and stole a car that someone had left running to warm it up.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. at the Burger King parking lot along Highway 97.

Bend PD said officers interviewed witnesses who say the woman was acting erratically in the area of the Burger King and the Chevron moments before the 2008 Hyundai Elantra was taken. The owner had left the car running to warm it up, police said.

A witness took video of the suspect. Police say officers recognized the woman as Maritza Ivy Gomez, 34, of Bend. She allegedly had been trespassed Monday night from the Best Western on Grandview Drive.

Officers found the car and Gomez in the parking lot of the Best Western, police said. The vehicle was given back to the owner.

Police say they arrested Gomez for DUII – drugs and for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was also cited for a violation for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

Bend Police say this serves as a reminder to not leave your car running while unattended.