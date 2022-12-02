Police: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night.

It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to a report of a DUII driver speeding through the parking lot of the Sportsman’s Warehouse next to the Home Depot on the north end of the city.

Officers spotted a silver Honda CRX Del Sol parked on the east side of the building, Bend PD said. As officers approached, the Honda drove away. When an officer activated his lights and sirens and tried to stop the Honda, the driver allegedly sped away without the headlights on and drove over two parking lot islands.

Officers did not pursue the Honda, Bend Police said, out of concern for public safety. The Honda left the parking lot and headed northbound on Highway 97 in the southbound lanes.

Bend Police say the Honda hit a Jeep Wrangler moments later that had just turned left onto northbound Highway 97 from Cooley Road.

The Honda driver then fled the scene on foot, police said. A drone later located her in the bushes nearby and she was taken into custody with the help of a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team.

Police have identified the driver as Jessica Nicole Capasso, 31, of Bend. Officers allegedly found evidence of drug use in the Honda.

Capasso was taken to St. Charles in Bend before being booked into the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges: