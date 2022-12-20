▶️ Bend police vehicle at scene of DUII hit by another suspected DUII driver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend Police vehicle was hit by a suspected DUII driver as the officer was at the scene of another suspected DUII incident, police said Monday.

It happened Saturday night at the intersection of NW Wall Street and NW Lafayette Avenue in Bend.

Bend Police say Christian Thomas Diebold, 26, of Bend was taken into custody after his minivan was parked in the intersection at about 11:00 p.m. He was taken to Deschutes County Jail on a charge of DUII.

RELATED: Both drivers in crash near Sweet Home under the influence, OSP says

RELATED: PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep

While waiting for an impound tow for the minivan, an officer parked on Lafayette Avenue with their lights on to warn other drivers of the hazard. The officer was in the vehicle.

Bend Police say that at about 11:32 p.m., a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Bridgette Lynn Shoemaker of Terrebonne was headed west on Lafayette when she rear-ended the police vehicle. The police vehicle then hit the parked minivan.

The officer was not hurt and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Shoemaker was taken into custody. After being taken to St. Charles Bend, she was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of DUII, driving wile suspended, failure to install an ignition interlock device and following too closely.