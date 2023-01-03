Bend Police make 8 DUII arrests during New Year’s weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say they arrested eight people for DUII over the holiday weekend. Six of those happened over a 3 1/2-hour stretch from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

Here is a timeline of the arrests over the New Year’s weekend, according to Bend Police.

Dec. 31, 8:46 a.m.: Driver in a white Subaru Legacy arrested for DUII at NW Newport Avenue and NW 11 th Street. Driver had a BAC of 0.08%, which is the legal level for intoxication in Oregon.

Dec. 31, 10:59 p.m.: Driver arrested for DUII, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving in the 2000 block of NE Linnea Street. Police say the driver of the gray Chevy Malibu crashed into a parked vehicle. The driver took a blood draw rather than submitting to an intoxilyzer test, Bend PD said. Those results are pending.

Dec. 31, 11:33 p.m.: Driver of a white Infiniti arrested for DUII at the intersection of N U.S. Highway 97 and NW Mt. Washington Drive. The driver’s BAC was 0.13%.

Jan. 1, 12:51 a.m.: Driver of a black Lexus sedan arrested for DUII at the intersection of NE 27 th Street and NE Wells Acres Road. During the stop, the driver partially parked on the sidewalk, police said. The driver’s BAC was 0.14%.

Jan. 1, 1:16 a.m.: Driver of a silver FJ Cruiser was arrested for DUII at the corner of NE First Street and NE Franklin Avenue. The driver did not have their headlights on. The driver's BAC was 0.11%.

Jan. 1, 1:55 a.m: Driver of a blue Dodge Durango arrested for DUII at the intersection of NW Wall Street and NW Louisiana Avenue. The driver’s BAC was 0.11%.

Jan. 1, 2:21 a.m.: Driver of a gray Jeep arrested for DUII at the intersection of NW Franklin Avenue and NW Bond Street. Police say the driver was traveling south on Bond Street, which is a one-way northbound road. The driver’s BAC was 0.07%.

Jan. 1, 11:03 p.m.: Driver of a white Subaru Legacy arrested for DUII at the intersection of NW Lava Road and NW Franklin Avenue. The driver’s BAC was 0.13%.

The department said officers made at least 683 DUII arrests in 2022, up from 509 in 2021. The department started a DUII and Aggressive Driving program the spring of 2021.