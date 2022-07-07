by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman was arrested Thursday morning for DUII after police say she crashed a pickup into the downtown Bend Wells Fargo bank.

The crash happened at 8:39 a.m. in at 960 NW Wall Street, on the corner with NW Oregon Avenue.

Bend Police say officers found the silver Nissan pickup had crashed into the Wall Street side of the bank, doing minor damage to the building’s wall and front doors.

The 35-year-old driver was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Bend with minor injuries.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUII – Alcohol.

Bend Fire and Rescue checked the building to ensure there was no structural damage.

