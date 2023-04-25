▶️ Police: Suspected DUII driver crashes into Deschutes Co. Courthouse pergola

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested for DUII and reckless driving after police say his muscle car went airborne and crashed into the pergola outside the Deschutes County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 1:46 a.m.

Bend Police say an officer on patrol near NW Bond Street and NW Franklin Avenue saw a black Dodge Challenger driving west on Franklin. The driver allegedly went through the intersection without stopping at the flashing red light, then accelerated north on Bond Street.

Police say the driver was also going 70 mph in a 20 mph zone. For that reason, the officer determined it was unsafe to pursue the Challenger.

It was when the Challenger went through the intersection along Bond Street at Greenwood Avenue that police say the car hit something and went airborne before crashing into the pergola.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Timothy P. Bates, was able to get out of the car. Police said that after an investigation and field sobriety tests, Bates was taken into custody on on suspicion of DUII. He was taken to St. Charles Bend for medical evaluation before going to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of DUII, reckless driving and first-degree criminal mischief.