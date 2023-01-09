Bend driver arrested for DUII, hit and run after collision with motorcycle

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has been arrested for suspicion of DUII and felony hit and run after a collision that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

Bend Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cooley Road and Hunters Circle near Highway 97.

Police say the 47-year-old motorcycle driver from Bend was traveling westbound on Cooley at a high rate of speed. A silver Mazda driven by a 50-year-old Bend man was headed eastbound on Cooley and turning left onto Hunters Circle when the motorcycle hit the back bumper.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. Charles with serious injuries.

The Mazda driver was later found at Hunters Circle and Joseph Way and was taken into custody, police said.

Cooley Road between Highway 97 and High Standard Drive was shut down for several hours for the investigation.