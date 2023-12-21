10 DUII arrests in 48 hours in Bend, including a hit-and-run, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

At least 10 people were arrested in Bend for DUII over a 48-hour period last Friday and Saturday, Bend Police said Wednesday. They include a hit-and-run and a driver almost hitting a school bus.

At 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, Bend Police stopped a wrong-way driver, an 18-year-old from Sunriver, at the corner of NW Bond Street and Oregon Avenue in downtown Bend. Police said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUII, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Just 22 minutes later, an Oregon State Police trooper pulled over a Toyota Tacoma in the 700 block of NW Riverside Boulevard on suspicion of speed racing. Police say the driver, a 29-year-old Bend man, had passengers in the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangering and DUII.

At 4:18 p.m. that day, Bend Police responded to a report of a DUII driver traveling south on SE Third Street. Police say the caller reported the driver, a 32-year-old from Bend, almost hit a school bus stopped at train tracks and drove on a sidewalk. The driver stopped in the 61000 block of SE Coombs Place and arrested on suspicion of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Then at 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Bend Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a 1997 gray Toyota Land Cruiser for failure to drive within a lane, failure to obey a traffic control device and an improper left turn near the intersection of NW Arizona Avenue and Lava Road. The driver, a 56-year-old Bend man, was arrested on suspicion of DUII.

Less than an hour later, Bend Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver speeding at approximately 80 mph and traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway. According to police, witnesses said the driver of the Cadillac Escalade then crossed to the southbound lanes. Officers stopped the driver on the Bend Parkway near Powers Road and arrested the 30-year-old Bend woman on suspicion of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Then at 10:31 p.m. on Friday, Bend Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Brookswood Boulevard and Aspen Rim Lane. Police say officers arrived to find a 44-year-old Bend woman in a white Chevy Silverado on a sidewalk. The vehicle had crashed through trees in the center divider and come to rest near a residential fence. Police say the woman was arrested on suspicion of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Just before midnight, Police officers arrested a 35-year-old Bend man for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering near the intersection of NE Eighth Street and Bennington Way. Police say the driver crossed into oncoming traffic and nearly hit an officer’s vehicle head-on.

At 2:04 a.m. on Saturday, Bend Police conducted a traffic stop near NE Wells Acres and Butler Market roads. Police say the driver, a 21-year-old Bend man, had reportedly been following another vehicle around town and was driving erratically. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUII and reckless driving.

Thirty-six minutes after that, a 17-year-old La Pine resident was arrested on suspicion of DUII. Police say the driver was pulled over for failure to maintain a lane and failure to use a signal.

Finally, at 6:46 p.m. Saturday, Bend Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of SW 15th Street and Simpson Avenue. Officers found a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee facing south on SW 15th Street. The Jeep’s airbags were deployed and it had extensive damage from hitting a parked Subaru Outback. Police say the Jeep owner, a 22-year-old Bend man, was found at his home and arrested on suspicion of DUII and hit-and-run.

Bend Police says its officers have arrested nearly 600 drivers for DUII in 2023. Bend PD says it is currently working grant-funded overtime shifts to combat DUII drivers as well as its usual patrols.