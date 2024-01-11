15 Bend DUII arrests in 2023 had BAC nearly 4 times the legal limit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police said Thursday a total of 602 DUII arrests were made in 2023, down from 693 in 2022. That’s an average of about 50 per month.

Police said April was the month with the most arrests with 65. Most arrests in 2023 happened between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Fifteen of those arrested had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of at least .30 that’s nearly four times the legal limit of .08. Bend Police say that level of intoxication is so high, the Deschutes County Jail will not accept them without medical clearance from St. Charles Medical Center.

Fifty arrests involved those with a BAC below the legal limit.

Bend PD’s traffic enforcement team and its dedicated DUII officers accounted for about 37% of all arrests.

A variety of drugs were identified in DUII arrests, Bend Police said. Those include fentanyl, THC, methamphetamine, morphine, methadone, cocaine, MDMA and prescription drugs. Many DUIIs were for a combination of drugs, or a combination of drugs and alcohol, police said.

That list of potentially impairing drugs has increased in 2024. A bill passed by the Oregon Legislature last year changes definitions and potential penalties for DUII. An “intoxicant” now includes any substance, or combination of substances, that can cause mental and physical impairment (even Nyquil, according to Bend Police). Previously, the definition included only alcohol, cannabis, psilocybin, and controlled substances.

Nearly 200 arrests required a telephonic search warrant. Bend Police say officers apply those for when an arrestee declines to consent to a breathalyzer or blood draw, asks for an attorney, or whose breathalyzer test is not consistent with the level of impairment.

Here is a full break down of the statistics from Bend Police.

Officers made the most arrests between the hours of 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., but DUIIs were recorded at all hours. Of the 602 DUII arrests in 2023, 108 (18 percent) were made between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.