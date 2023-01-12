by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police released its final 2022 numbers on DUII arrests and found that a large percentage involved drivers with a Blood Alcohol Content at least two times higher than the legal limit. Some BACs were so high, the drivers were even required to get medical clearance before going to jail.

There were 684 DUII arrests by Bend Police in 2022, the department said. It’s a nearly 35% increase from 2021’s 509 arrests.

Bend PD has dedicated DUII officers. Those officers and the traffic team combined to arrest 253 DUII drivers.

Of all the arrests in 2022, 22% involved drivers with a BAC of 0.20 or higher. The legal limit 0.08, so those arrests represent a BAC 2 1/2 times the limit or higher. Of the arrests that category, 31% were between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Fifteen people were arrested after blowing a BAC of 0.30 or higher. That’s so high, police say the Deschutes County Jail won’t even accept them without first getting medical clearance from St. Charles Hospital in Bend.

Another 22% had a BAC of 0.15 to 0.19. The majority — 29% — were between 0.08 and 0.14.

Eight percent of arrests registered a BAC of 0.01 to 0.07.

Another 16% registered a BAC of 0.0. Bend Police says this means they registered no alcohol, but BAC doesn’t measure drug impairment.

“Those who measure a 0.0% BAC were arrested due to signs of impairment (failing field sobriety tests, for example) that may have been drug-related. After their BAC measured 0.0%, some consented to a blood draw, and others completed a blood draw as the result of a search warrant,” Bend Police said.

Drugs identified in DUII arrests included THC, methamphetamine, morphine, methadone, fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, suboxone and prescription drugs. Bend Police say many DUIIs were for a combination of drugs, or a combination of drugs and alcohol.

Most arrests happened between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., but 152 happened between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The most DUII arrests (80) happened in March.

Police said that of the 684 arrests, 249 required telephonic search warrants, which officers apply for when an arrestee declines to consent to a breathalyzer or blood draw, asks for an attorney, or whose breathalyzer test is not consistent with the level of impairment.