Driver with BAC more than 3-times legal limit flees Bend DUII stop, police say

A Bend man who allegedly had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit was arrested Sunday night after driving away from a police stop at high speed.

Bend Police said an officer pulled over a 2004 Subaru Forester driven by Damian Martinez Mendez, 29, of Bend.

After initially stopping, police said Mendez drove away on SE Division Street then onto Reed Market Road before heading southbound on Highway 97 (Bend Parkway).

Police say Mendez reached speeds of 75 mph and was unable to stay in his lane. He exited the Parkway at Ponderosa Steet in south Bend and drove through the Romaine Village neighborhood before stopping and getting out of the Forester.

A breath test determined Mendez had a blood-alcohol content of 0.26, police said. The legal limit in Oregon is 0.08. He also allegedly gave a false name.

Deschutes County Circuit Court records show Mendez is charged with DUII, eluding police, reckless driving, driving while suspended, giving false information and failure to carry a license.