Fire at Bend senior apartments blamed on dryer lint

Dryer lint is the apparent cause of a fire that forced the evacuation a senior apartment complex in northeast Bend Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Vintage at Bend, across NE 27th Street from the Forum Shopping Center, at 9:35 a.m.

Bend Fire and Rescue said firefighters arrived to find many residents had already evacuated outside and that there was a small fire in a third-floor laundry room.

Staff were able to hold the fire in check using a fire extinguisher. Firefighters then quickly put it out.

Bend Fire said there was significant smoke on the third and fourth floors.

Bend Fire said investigators found a significant build up of lint beneath the dryer filter assembly, next to the drum. That lint ignited, spread to the lint filter and then the contents of the dryer. The dryer had been running for about 45 minutes when the fire ignited.

Eight residents were temporarily relocated while smoke odor and damage are addressed.

Losses are estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $5,000 to contents.