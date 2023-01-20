Bad driving near Bend leads to drug bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some bad driving on Highway 97 near Bend leads to an arrest on various drug offenses.

Oregon State Police say a trooper stopped an SUV for a lane use violation on northbound 97 north of Fort Thompson Lane around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

“During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a consent search of the vehicle was conducted,” OSP said in a press release. “During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper located approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and approximately five pounds of suspected powder fentanyl concealed within the vehicle.”

OSP said a K-9 assisted in the investigation by alerting the trooper to the odor of controlled substances in the location where the drugs were hidden.

A 28-year-old from Oakland was taken to the Deschutes County Jail, OSP said.

