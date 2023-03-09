▶️ Bend Police converge on Drake Park area after suspect runs from traffic stop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A large police presence converged on the area of Drake Park in Bend Wednesday after someone ran from a traffic stop.

A perimeter was set up in the area of NW Riverside Blvd. around 5:00 p.m. After about two hours of searching, including with K9s and drones, police left from the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hat, a red hoodie and baggy gray pants. He may have changed to black shirt.

Anyone who sees him or sees something suspicious is asked to call police.

RELATED: Good dog! Bend drug-sniffing K9 Bonnie can now detect fentanyl

RELATED: Bend Police seek man on store camera after stolen debit card purchase