Downtown Bend activating signs Tuesday to help you find parking

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is launching a new tool Tuesday to help visitors to the downtown area find a place to park.

The Parking Guidance System will use real-time data to show where parking is available downtown, including in parking lots and the Centennial Garage, the city said.

Digital signs will be in place on NW Oregon Avenue, NW Minnesota Avenue, NW Lava Road and NW Bond Street.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Redmond boasts 15 new downtown businesses in 2023

RELATED: City of Bend launches app for you to report potholes, graffiti and more

The city says features like this can reduce circular search traffic — people driving around looking for a spot to park — by 30%.

“This will improve the parking experience and promote the vibrant atmosphere of our thriving downtown Bend,” said Parking Services Division Manager Tobias Marx in a statement. “We believe the parking guidance system will empower drivers with the information they need to find parking quickly and easily making their visit to downtown more enjoyable.”

The city said it will seek public feedback on the system after it’s been operating for a couple of months.

The City says the system is paid for through the City’s parking fund, which gets its revenues from parking fees including parking citations, monthly parking subscriptions and daily parking fees.