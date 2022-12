by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another Bend hotel has been sold to an Idaho investment group.

The DoubleTree by Hilton off Franklin Avenue in downtown Bend has been acquired by the Braintree Group.

Braintree also owns the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hampton Inn & Suites in Bend as well as the Comfort Suites in Redmond.

A renovation of the DoubleTree is expected next year when it will also be rebranded with a new name.

