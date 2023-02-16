Bend man pleads guilty to double murder of 18-year-olds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of two 18-year-olds in Southwest Bend last summer.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said Wesley Abel Brady, 41, entered the pleas after a settlement conference on Wednesday.

Angela Alexus Pastorino and Alfredo P. Hernandez were found dead in a garage on Aug. 17, 2022. Bend Police say the three were doing housework before a physical altercation ensued, leading to the murders of the two teens.

In addition to the murder charges, Brady has also pleaded guilty to one count of strangulation against Pastorino.

Sentencing is set for Friday.

A Wesley Abel Brady was investigated in 2018 for an alleged arson at the historic Thomas McCann House in Bend. The Bulletin reported that Brady ultimately received five years probation after pleading no contest to arson and burglary. The investigation also led to alleged discoveries of horrific animal abuse.

