▶️ Bend double homicide still under investigation one year later

by Meghan Glova

From an active crime scene to a home being renovated for future rentals.

Things have changed since this time one year ago when Natasha Newby and Ray Atkinson were found murdered in their Bend home.

One thing has not changed, there was no suspect in custody a year ago and there is no suspect in custody today.

This makes one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, uncomfortable.

“I still don’t feel safe,” the neighbor said. “Nothing’s been done, nobody’s been arrested. It’s scary.”

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says this case is far from cold, but he does not want to move too quickly.

“If I file charges to appease the family and then the person or persons I charge is acquitted because I moved too quickly, that’s not justice being done,” Hummel said. “That’s not delivering to the family what they want.”

The District Attorney could not get specific on what is still needed for an arrest to be made, but says his team is close with important interviews still in progress.

“We are working it every day,” Hummel said. “I’m confident we are going to solve it.”

The neighbor says she will not feel truly safe until someone is caught and the case is closed.

“You know maybe we didn’t know them, but they have a family that loves them and misses the every day,” the neighbor said. “Put yourself in their shoes, solve this case.”

Hummel adds that once charges are filed, more information will be shared with the public.