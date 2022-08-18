Double homicide investigation in Bend; Suspect in custody

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police said they are investigating a double homicide in southwest Bend Thursday. A Bend man has been taken into custody on multiple charges, including aggravated murder.

The investigation is happening on Mount Faith Place near Blakely Road.

The victims have been identified as Angela Alexus Pastorino and Alfredo P. Hernandez, both 18, of Bend. Police say they had recently been reported missing by family.

Bend Police say the homeowner returned at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday night after finding one of the bodies in the garage. Police were called to the scene.

Police say the suspect, 41-year-old Wesley Abel Brady, and the two victims were at the home Tuesday doing work at the house for the homeowner. It’s alleged that while drinking alcohol at the home later that night, Brady and Hernandez got into a fight.

That’s when, police say, Brady killed both Hernandez and Pastorino. He then allegedly placed their bodies in the garage before leaving.

Brady allegedly then traveled to Christmas Valley.

When Brady arrived back near the home Thursday, police took him into custody.

Search warrants are being served at the home, two vehicles and on the property in Christmas Valley where Brady allegedly went.

Brady is facing one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder and multiple other counts including sex abuse.