Deputies: Armed Bend man tried breaking into barn where people were barricaded

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man who the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says was armed and trying to get into a barn where family members were barricaded was arrested by responding deputies Monday night.

DCSO says deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 55000 block of Forest Lane. 911 dispatchers were told a man, identified as Kodiak Jack Malmstrom, was intoxicated and pointed a firearm at another person at the residence.

All family members had left the home and barricaded themselves in an apartment in a barn on the property, DCSO said. Malmstrom allegedly tried to get inside while armed with a rifle.

Malmstrom eventually got inside the barn and apartment just as deputies arrived, DCSO said. He was taken into custody and then to the Deschutes County Jail.

Nobody was injured, DCSO said.

Malmstrom is facing charges including Coercion, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Pointing a Firearm at Another and Reckless Endangering Another Person.