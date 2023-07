by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Subaru Outback crashed into the side of the Dollar Tree store in southeast Bend Tuesday afternoon.

First responders pulled the vehicle out of the building.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the crash.

No injuries were reported.

