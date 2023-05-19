▶️ Your dog could star in a worldwide photobook thanks to Bend photographer

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Taneya Hayden of Bend has been taking pictures for 14 years. It wasn’t until 2021, that she realized her niche was in dog photography.

“This is the one area that I truly like taking pictures of, over and over and over again,” Hayden said.

Hayden is now using her talents behind the lens to join a worldwide photography project.

“The ‘Tails of the World’ project is a worldwide collaborative fundraiser,” Hayden said. “We’ve got a group of 80 photographers from all over and each of us are doing our own individual fundraiser for our local rescue. One photo from each of those sessions will end up in a book.”

She says the project is a part of her philanthropic portfolio.

“It’s awesome to be involved in the community and to give back to the community through what is my job. This is just one of the many ways that I find to give back to local rescues around Bend and Central Oregon.”

Taneya says her shoots for the project will take place from May 31 through June 1. Her clients will have a choice between two locations for their furry friend’s photo shoots: Smith Rock and Dillon Falls.

If interested, you can contact Hayden at her social media accounts or her email.