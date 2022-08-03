▶️ Bend City Council to consider ban on dog, cat, rabbit sales at pet stores

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend wants to consider a ban of the sale of animals in pet stores

The ordinance would apply to the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits.

Although it is not an issue currently in Bend — most pet stores partner with local shelters and rescues for adoption events — it aims to promote awareness of animal welfare and prevent stores from using so-called mills.

“By not having them sold in our stores, it sort of prevents that from becoming a problem in our community,” said Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins. “This doesn’t stop people from buying dogs and cats and bunnies from individual breeders. It doesn’t stop that in any way, shape or form.”

The topic will be discussed at Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting.

