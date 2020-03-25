Bend DMV to stay open for commercial drivers; grace period announced for car licenses, registration

SALEM – Bend’s DMV office will remain open during the state’s stay home order, but by appointment only for commercial driving tests and commercial licenses.

Many DMV services remain available through OregonDMV.com and through the mail. With the exception of commercial driver knowledge tests and commercial driver license issuance, no other services will be available at DMV offices.

Limits on public access will be in effect until April 28, unless conditions allow DMV to open more offices sooner.

Commercial drivers essential

Commercial driving privileges are essential for anyone transporting people or goods necessary for the response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

CDL holders and new CDL applicants may schedule an appointment for a knowledge test or commercial driver license issuance by calling their local DMV office phone number, 503-299-9999 in the Portland area, or 503-945-5000 elsewhere.

Offices open for CDL appointments:

Baker City

Bend

Hermiston

Medford

North Salem

Southeast Portland (8710 SE Powell Blvd.)

To schedule a CDL drive test, you must use a private third-party CDL tester business.

How to schedule a CDL drive test: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/DMV/Pages/Driverid/3rdpartytest.aspx.

Grace period for passenger car licenses and vehicle registration

The Department of Transportation has partnered with Oregon law enforcement agencies to exercise discretion in their enforcement of driver licenses, vehicle registrations and trip permits that expire during the COVID-19 emergency.

Oregon State Police, Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, and Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association have agreed to support a grace period for enforcing expired credentials.

Transactions falling within this request include the following that could expire during the COVID-19 emergency:

Driver license and identification cards

Passenger vehicle registrations

Commercial vehicle registrations

Trip permits and temporary registrations

Disabled parking permits

Until the emergency is over, Oregon law enforcement agencies and associations have agreed to exercise flexibility and discretion when reviewing driver licenses, ID cards, and vehicle registrations during this time of public health emergency.

The grace period is particularly important for Oregonians in the Portland metro region and Medford whose vehicles must be inspected by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality before renewing their vehicle registration. DEQ has suspended vehicle emissions testing, so these individuals are currently unable to renew their vehicle registrations.

Other DMV services

DMV services unrelated to the issuance of commercial driver licenses cannot be done in person beginning Wednesday, March 25 until offices reopen. You may be able to submit your transaction through the mail or online – such as:

SR-22 insurance filings

Reinstatement fees

Vehicle dealer paperwork

Vehicle registration renewals

Find out more, and print and fill out a form to mail at OregonDMV.com.

You can get many DMV services online 24/7

Most Oregonians can renew vehicle registration through the mail or online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov:

Update your address – if you move within Oregon, you must report your new address to DMV within 30 days.

within 30 days. Report the sale of your vehicle – if you sell your vehicle, you can take an extra step against future parking tickets and towing/storage fees on that car by reporting the sale to DMV online.

online. Get a trip permit if your tags are expired or license plates are lost or stolen, or if you’ve just bought a car without current plates.

Register to vote or change your voter affiliation at the Secretary of State at OregonVotes.gov.

Make sure you are registered to vote

If you have recently moved to Oregon or within Oregon, be sure you’re registered in time for the May 2020 primary election. You can register and update your affiliation. Check online at the Secretary of State’s Office at OregonVotes.gov

