▶️ Couple featured on Riverbend Park safety sign marrying this weekend

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

If you’ve walked along the Deschutes River in Bend, you’ve no doubt met Kyle Stefanides and Jennifer Robeson. Well, you’ve seen their photos at least.

They are the couple featured on the “Are you river ready” signs at Riverbend Park, Farewell Bend Park and others.

Years after their photos were taken for that campaign, the two are getting married this weekend.

“I knew from day one that we would be married someday,” Stefanides said.

The two have been reminding people how to stay safe on the river since 2016, the same year Riverbend Park opened.

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) needed representatives for their river safety campaign. They selected Robeson and Stefanides who were dating and visiting from college at the time.

“We took those pictures on his first trip to Bend. It was his first time coming here. He fell in love with it instantly. We ended up moving here for three years. It’s so great having all of our friends here to share the place that we love and get married here,” Robeson said.

The couple and their wedding party met in Riverbend Park on Thursday. Unbeknownst to the couple, BPRD decorated the sign ahead of their arrival. A veil and a ring were fitted on Robeson and a top hat and bow tie were put on Stefanides.

“The only time I’ve ever been this surprised is when he proposed to me,” Robeson said.

The party embarked on a river float Thursday morning. For the happy couple, it will be the ride for a lifetime.

Robeson and Stefanides will celebrate their special day on Saturday when they get married at Skyliner Lodge.