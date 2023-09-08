▶️ $280,000 to finish Deschutes River Woods fire fuel mitigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is providing $280,000 to complete fuel mitigation in Deschutes River Woods south of Bend.

The Deschutes County Rural Fire District is working with the neighborhood association to complete what they say has been needed for decades.

They are clearing fire fuels along railroad and Oregon Department of Transportation land to protect the east perimeter of Deschutes River Woods in case of a fire.

“Deschutes River Woods has been identified as a potential hazard since the late 1970s. And so now we’re finally able to do the work from the money with the money from Oregon State Fire Marshal,” said Bend Fire and Rescue and Deschutes County Rural Fire District Fire Inspector Melissa Steele.

That work will continue into the winter.

