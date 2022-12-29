▶️ Boulder falls on Deschutes River Trail

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With the recent precipitation and fluctuating temperatures, don’t be surprised to encounter rock slides around the region.

One local example is a large boulder that fell onto the Deschutes River Trail near Archie Briggs Road in Bend.

A viewer alerted us to the boulder’s location in the middle of the trail.

We notified the Bend Park and Recreation District, which will send crews to move the several-hundred pound boulder.

To our knowledge, no one was injured when this boulder fell on the trail.

RELATED: 2 tons of asphalt poured into Bend potholes after winter freeze-thaw

RELATED: See the blizzard conditions that shut down Mt. Bachelor Tuesday