Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends.

However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed.

Bend PD asked for the public’s help on Sept. 27 to ID the remains that were discovered on Aug. 27 by a girl swimming in the river just north of Archie Briggs Road, downstream from Sawyer Park.

Officers learned the girl spotted the bones underwater as she was swimming. A Deschutes County Search and Rescue dive team recovered more bones from the area the next day.

The state medical examiner’s office later confirmed the bones were human.

All the bones are believed to be from one person, likely an adult. Bend Police also say it appears the bones had been in the water for more than a year.

Bend Police said on Wednesday that although they have received calls in regards to the case, it will still take DNA testing to confirm the identity. That could take months.

Anyone who may have information to help identify the remains is asked to call the nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.