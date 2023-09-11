New conceptual designs for 4 Deschutes River access points in Bend released

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District says it has approved design concepts for Deschutes River access points including one at McKay Park, one at Columbia Park and two at Miller’s Landing.

“These three projects and the access locations at each of the parks is just that next step of the process where we go from planning level to design and then ultimately construction,” said Landscape Architect Project Manager for the BPRD Ian Isaacson.

BPRD says the conceptual designs, along with a description of existing conditions at each location, can be viewed here.

“McKay Park and Miller’s Landing, where the existing boardwalk is, the focus is on watercraft launching, where the second access point at Miller’s Landing and Columbia Park,” Said Isaacson. “The focus is predominantly wading and swimming type uses”

The district says the next phase of the project will be to finalize the designs for Miller’s Landing and Columbia parks. The design for McKay Park will be combined into the district’s Whitewater Park Maintenance Project, which is estimated to begin in 2024.

“They’ll be a lot of the same crowded boulder terracing and steps in these new designs,”Isaacson said. “But in addition to that, we’re going to have accessible ramps, accessible landings and different watercraft launching options that we don’t see currently at the Riverbend South project.”

