4 Bend-area trail segments closing for wildfire risk reduction work

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest said it will be closing segments of four local trails so work can be done to reduce wildfire risk in the wildland-urban interface west of Bend.

According to DNF, the following segments will be closed on weekdays starting Monday, Oct. 16:

Ben’s Trail – Closed from the start of Ben’s Trail at Phil’s Trailhead west to junction with KGB Trail; Ben’s connector (Jct. 5) to Skyliner Road is also closed

– Closed from the start of Ben’s Trail at Phil’s Trailhead west to junction with KGB Trail; Ben’s connector (Jct. 5) to Skyliner Road is also closed Kent’s Trail – Closed from the start of Kent’s Trail at Phil’s Trailhead west to junction with KGB Trail

– Closed from the start of Kent’s Trail at Phil’s Trailhead west to junction with KGB Trail MTB Trail – Closed from junction with Ben’s Trail south to junction with Kent’s Trail

– Closed from junction with Ben’s Trail south to junction with Kent’s Trail Voodoo – Closed from junction with Ben’s Trail south to junction with Phil’s Trail

Trail access will remain open on Saturday and Sunday and federal holidays.

Here is more from DNF:

As a reminder, Mrazek Trail remains closed between the junction with Forest Service Road 370/4601 Trailhead east to the junction with Forest Service Road 700. Farewell Trail is closed between the Farewell Trailhead and the junction with Mrazek Trail. These closures are also in effect Monday through Friday.

On the south side of Cascade Lakes Highway, Tyler’s Traverse and Tyler’s Uphill remain closed between the junction of Tyler’s and Larson to the junction of Tyler’s and Forest Service Road 41. The closures on these trails are in place seven days a week. Operations may be occurring on any given day, including weekends.

Trail closures are designed to keep the optimal amount of trail milage open for recreationists during this work. However, if users disregard the closures, the closures will have to be moved further out from the work area.

This work is being done to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading in the wildland-urban interface. Operations in these areas include thinning, mowing and mastication. Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ opportunities for success in stopping a wildfire should it start in this area. This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease.

Work is occurring within the Central Oregon Landscape, one of 21 focal landscapes identified within the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The implementation of this work supports the Deschutes National Forest’s commitment to addressing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy which aims to reduce severity of wildfires, protect communities, and improve the health and resiliency of fire-dependent forests.

For more information about the closures, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.