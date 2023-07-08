▶️ Battle of the Bats pits law enforcement vs. 1st responders at Genna Sunday

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The inaugural Battle of the Bats softball tournament fundraiser is the ultimate showdown between first responders and law enforcement. The one-day tournament happens Sunday at Vince Genna Stadium.

The Bend Police Department, Bend Fire and Rescue, Deschutes County Probation Officers, and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office compete on the diamond.

“I’d welcome all challengers,” said Deputy Danny Graham with the sheriff’s office. “Bend Police will be a fun one, though, if we get a chance to play them.”

Friday night, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was preparing for game day.

“Just trying to blow the dust off, get the mitts warmed up, practice batting, catching pop flies, and just looking forward to this Sunday,” said Captain William Bailey with the sheriff’s office.

The tournament is a fundraiser for J Bar J Youth Services, a nonprofit helping at-risk kids in Central Oregon.

Police, deputies, and probation officers are meeting on the diamond, but it’s more than swinging for the fences.

“First game is at 9:30,” Bailey said. “Championship game is at 4:30 in the afternoon. There is going to be K-9 demonstrations, law enforcement vehicles. Just great family fun.”

It’s a family fun fundraiser.

“Maybe some good banter, joking around, and being in a different atmosphere than normally with the other first responders competing,” Graham said.

Bragging rights and pride on the line, and all for a good cause, of course.

“I just hope that everyone that has an interest in coming out and watching, support their local public safety professionals and root on their favorite team, but like I said before, I think my department here will bring home the title,” said Bailey.