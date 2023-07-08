▶️ Deer tangled in string lights rescued in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife saved the day after a deer was caught in some outdoor string lights in Bend.

The Ronald McDonald House posted photos on social media Thursday of the entanglement and rescue.

ODFW says the deer, who was given the name Reggie, was freed and is doing well.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Video shows OSP trooper trying to rescue aggressive Bull Elk trapped in wire

RELATED: WATCH: Neighbors, troopers rescue moose who fell through Alaska ice

Residents can do their part to prevent these incidents by removing items that a deer may get entangled in while not in use. These include things like volleyball nets and hammocks.

ODFW reminds the public that if they see an animal tangled and in need of assistance, call ODFW or Oregon State Police. Do not try to free them yourself.