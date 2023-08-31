No crime suspected in death of woman found on Bend street, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police said Thursday there is no sign of criminal wrongdoing in the death of a woman who was found lying in the street this week.

Jeri Lynn Davies, 51, was found injured Monday morning, lying in the street on NE Second Street near DeKalb Avenue. She was taken to St. Charles Hospital where she died the next morning.

Police initially ruled the death as suspicious. But on Thursday, the department said it believes there is nothing criminal about her death. Bend Police said that initially probing the death as suspicious helped to make sure they did not miss anything in their investigation.

The cause and manner of death is still pending a final report from the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office.

