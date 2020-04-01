▶️ Bend daycare reopens to help healthcare workers in need

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Imagine Early Learning Center is doing its part to support the families of essential workers.

“We’re really being extra like vigilant, extra safe,” said Center Director Cat Violette.

The daycare has opted to re-open after a two-week closure. The facility is taking in not just current students, but any child of an essential employee.

“They need our help,” said Violette. “And we are so close to St. Charles, and knowing our families, a lot of them work for the medical field and we just really want to help them out.”

Violette says Imagine is doing all it can to protect children from COVID-19.

Their usual 80 students has dropped down to around 18, and class sizes only have between four and 10 kids.

“I had to take the kiddos’ temperatures and the parents had to do drop-off outside. But the kids were really happy, I didn’t have anybody sad,” she said. “They were really excited to come back actually, so that was cute to see.”

But what happens if even one child gets sick? That’s to be determined.

“If it were to happen, we have to call the Oregon Health Department and they walk us through what the next steps are,” she said.

Violette says the first day back open was a success, and she’s looking forward to many more that will make a difference.

Inspire Early Learning Center still has availability at both their east and west side locations for families who may be in need of childcare.

Inspire Early Learning Center – East Side

2891 NE Conners Ave

Bend, OR 97701

541-330-1437

Inspire Early Learning Center – West Side

929 SW Simpson Ave #130

Bend, OR 97702

541-330-1437