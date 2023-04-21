Deputies: Bend driver rams SUV multiple times in hit-and-run rollover

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man faces multiple charges including assault after an alleged hit-and-run in Crook County in which deputies say he rammed another vehicle at high speed, causing it to roll over.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said it happened around 1:41 a.m. on April 10.

According to CCSO, a black 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, driven by a Boise man, was in the area of S. Millican and Reservoir Road, headed toward Bend.

CCSO said the Rogue driver tried to swerve to avoid a silver Toyota Tundra pickup, driven by Wesley Clay, 55, of Bend. Deputies say Clay was trying to enter the road from an off-highway vehicle trail on Millican Road.

That’s when Clay allegedly tried to overtake the Rogue at high speed. CCSO said Clay swerved in front of the Rogue and slammed on the brakes.

The chase continued at high speed onto SW Reservoir Road, CCSO said. Then Clay allegedly rammed the Rogue from behind multiple times.

CCSO said the Rogue driver eventually lost control, went off the road and rolled over.

Clay’s Tundra was found abandoned several hours later in the Horse Ridge area east of Bend, CCSO said.

Clay was taken into custody Tuesday. Court records indicate he pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault; failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons — which the sheriff’s office says stems from the hit and run; reckless driving; and reckless endangering.

The driver of the Rogue initially reported he was not hurt, but later received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.